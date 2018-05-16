II Kazakh-US Business Forum held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the eve of the Astana Economic Forum the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan has held today the II Kazakh-US Business Forum themed Competitive Kazakhstan.

1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, Astana International Financial Centre governor Kairat Kelimbetov, Investments and Development Minister of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek, Culture and Sport Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov, reps of 50 companies of Kazakhstan and the U.S., including the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), World Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development took part in it.



Addressing the forum Mamin told about the progress of realization of agreements achieved during the Kazakh President's visit to the U.S. in January this year, the country's measures for further upgrading the country's business environment, fulfillment of ambitious tasks aimed at modernization, diversification and digitalization.



The forum was organized by the Business Council for International Understanding, the Kazakh Embassy to the U.S. and Kazakh Invest National Company. The forum was purposed to draw attention to new promising directions for cooperation.



Those attending debated ways of bolstering cooperation in agro-industrial complex, medicine, information technologies, finance and cinema industry, and progress of intellectual property protection issues.



The parties also agreed to hold the III Business Forum in Astana in 2019.