II World Nomad Games started in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM II World Nomad Games started in Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata today. President Almazbek Atambayev, government officials, parliament members, special guests invited from the CIS and non-CIS countries attended the opening ceremony, Kabar reported.

The II World Nomad Games will be held from 3 to 8 September with sportsmen from 62 countries to compete in 23 kinds of sports. In total 387 medals will be awarded.



More than 500 representatives of mass media - foreign, national, regional TV, radio, newspapers, magazines and Internet portals, as well as bloggers came to cover the event.



The Games were initiated by the Kyrgyz Republic in 2012, at the summit of the Turkic-Speaking Countries in Bishkek.



The I World Nomad Games were held in Kyrgyzstan on September 8-14, 2015 with the participation of athletes from 19 countries.



The aim of the Nomad Games is to revive and preserve historical cultural heritage of the nomadic people's civilization of the world, through the strengthening of cultural relations between the participating countries and increase tourist potential of the host country.



