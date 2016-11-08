II Young Eurasian Scientist Forum to be held in Almaty November 17-18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - November 17 and 18 in Almaty the Council of Young Scientists under the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Councils of Young Scientists of the Russian Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, and the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia will hold the II Young Eurasian Scientist Forum.

YES-Forum is a large international scientific event which unites young scientists, representatives of real production sector and potential consumers of scientific developments from Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Armenia and other countries.

During two days the young minds of modern science will get together on one platform to use their strengths and talents in the solution of fundamental and applied tasks. Representatives of all scientific directions will take part in the forum which will allow the young scientists to look at problems from different angles and to show the indissoluble link between various fields of science.

Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Representation Fund in Almaty Sergey Tokhtarov commented: "YES-Forum is a full-fledged info-communication platform for young scientists, leading foreign experts and representatives of real production sector from Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Armenia and many other countries. We are confident that the II Eurasian forum of young scientists will allow young researchers to present scientific projects and developments to investors and state institutes which will provide a financial support to approach the market. Our experience shows that events of a similar format help scientists to find potential consumers of their scientific researches".

The YES-Forum also envisages exhibition, workshop and round tables within its framework. Well-known scientists will provide lectures.

The 'Pitch-session' will be held in the following directions:



Material science - the latest developments in nanotechnology, applied innovation technology, renewable energy resources, and finished products of different function



Life Science - problems of environment protection, health, the latest developments in the field of bio-farmacy.



Agro- and-bio technologies - the latest developments in production of consumership goods, safety of products, agrotechnologies of the future.Social Science - issues of economy and finance, the social processes in the Eurasian space and scientific projects of social significance.

To register as a participant, use the link : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfmGdUyffUpEvc0Ezp1PxGDwv5vUbx2panYqiRRcuKYWrBDsw/viewform?c=0&w=1