EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:21, 15 May 2016 | GMT +6

    IIFH 2016 Worlds: Kazakhstan left TOP-division after losing to Latvia (PHOTOS)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani team was defeated by Latvia at the IIHF Worlds in Moscow 1:2 and lost a chance to retain their position among the strongest teams of the world.

    2 scores after six matches is not enough to stay in the TOP-division even if the Kazakhs win over Danish team in a final game.

    This withdrawal from the TOP -division became the fourth in a row for Kazakhstan: in 2010, 2012 and 2014 Kazakh team was placed on the bottom line in its group and moved to a lower division.







    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!