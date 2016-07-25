IIHF has no plans to suspend 2018 Under-18 World Championship in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has no plans to suspend or cancel preparations for the Junior Under-18 Ice Hockey World Championship in Russia in 2018, despite a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), IIHF President Rene Fasel told TASS on Monday.E NEWS ON

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Independent Commission chaired by Canadian law professor Richard McLaren released a report on July 18 on the results of its probe into the accusations of doping and manipulation of tests by Russian athletes and officials at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games.

The report claimed that the commission found evidence that Russia's Sports Ministry and the Center for the Training of Russian National Teams and the Federal Security Service had covered up the doping program in Russian sports.

After a conference call of its executive board on July 24, the IOC urged international federations for winter sports events to suspend preparations for major competitions in Russia. This measure will be in effect until December 31, 2016 and may be reviewed at a session of the IOC executive board in December.

"No. definitely not. We need much more information based on facts and not only allegations," Fasel said.

"For the time being it is really too early to make any decisions on the junior under 18 championship. This is the general approach we have. For the time being there is no decision taken and we still have this world championship under 18 in Chelyabinsk," he added.

The 2018 IIHF Under-18 World Championship will be held in Chelyabinsk and Magnitogorsk on April 19-29, 2018.

Source: TASS