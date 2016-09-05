IIHF seriously considering Belarus as WC venue in 2021 or 2022

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is seriously considering the possibility of holding the IIHF Men's World Championship to Belarus in 2021 or 2022, IIHF President Rene Fasel said as he met with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on 5 September, BelTA has learned.

We are seriously considering the possibility of holding the IIHF Men's World Championship in Belarus in 2021 or 2022, Rene Fasel said and added that despite the fact that the Belarusian team failed to secure the 2018 Olympic spot, the players have every chance to prepare well for the future championships.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Belarus is ready to host any big international competitions. "As I said before, it will be the best world championship as we are fully ready for it. We had to prepare and build the corresponding infrastructure for the previous tournament. Today we have everything necessary to welcome the best ice hockey players. If such a decision is approved, we will host the IIHF World Championship at a high level," the head of state stressed, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.