IIHF World Championship: Viaduct built at Barys Arena

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A pedestrian bridge was built at the Barys Arena for fans of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Nur-Sultan, the PR Director of the 2019 IIHF World Championship Division I Organizing Committee told on Facebook, Kazinform reports.

"Preparations for the IIHF World Championship have entered the home stretch. As a PR Director of the Organizing Committee of the 2019 World Championship, I would like to reiterate that for the first time Kazakhstan hosts the championship for the world hockey elite berths, and this is unique.



What else is unique about the Ice Hockey World Championship Kazakhstan?



Let me begin with the viaduct. It has been for the first time that such a pedestrian bridge was built specifically for fans. (...) The viaduct will connect the 2019 World Championship fan zone with the Barys Arena," the manager wrote.