III Renewable Energy Summit kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Renewable Energy Summit is an international industrial platform bringing together more than 300 delegates from 20 states of the world, including Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea, Ukraine, Great Britain, Israel, Greece, the U.S., etc.

The event is organized by the Kazakh Renewable Energy Association and the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.

Addressing those present the executive director of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Asset Isekeshev, noted that the Fund will support the renewable energy trend development in Kazakhstan as the green economy is one of the key economic growth directions.

He added that to date there are 81 renewable energy sources with a capacity of more than 900 MW in Kazakhstan. The renewable energy share is small so far but the core work is ahead. For example, Germany boasts 32% of renewable energy to the overall total.

He also suggested expanding the Summit not to focus on the renewable sources only but also to hold it annually and prioritize resource conservation. Next year it will debate construction, agriculture and discuss certain projects.

The goal of the Summit is to discuss the pros and cons of the renewable energy use of and implementation of the best ideas and efficient solutions called to contribute to building the green future in Kazakhstan and the world community at large.

The resolution will be adopted upon completion of the Summit to feature strategic development directions of the renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan.

The event is the part of KAZAKHSTAN ENERGY WEEK 2019/ XII KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum organized by KAZENERGY Association with support of the Kazakh Government.