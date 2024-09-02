EN
    11:16, 02 September 2024

    III session of Kazakh Parliament of VIII convocation kicks off in Astana

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The joint session of the Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan dated to the opening of the III session of Parliament of VIII convocation started its work in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    46 deputies of the Senate and 95 deputies of the Majilis, heads of central state bodies, members of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), Human Rights Commission, National Commission for Women’s Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy, and others are among those attending the session.

    As earlier reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to deliver an annual State-of-the-Nation Address at today’s joint session of the Parliament Chambers in Astana.

    The live broadcast is set to begin at 11:00 am. on republican TV channels.

