Ikea drivers living in trucks for months

LONDON. KAZINFORM Lorry drivers moving goods in Western Europe for Ikea and other retailers are living out of their cabs for months at a time, a BBC investigation has found.

Some drivers - brought over from poorer countries by lorry firms based in Eastern Europe - say their salary is less than three pounds an hour.

They say they cannot afford to live in the countries where they work. One said he felt "like a prisoner" in his cab.

Ikea said it was "saddened by the testimonies" of the drivers.

The drivers the BBC spoke to were employed by haulage companies based in Eastern Europe, which are paid to transport Ikea goods.



Read more