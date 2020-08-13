EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:30, 13 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Il Lombardia 2020. Astana announces its team’s roster

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready for the second Monument of the season: the Italian classic Il Lombardia, which will be held on August 15th.

    Team's roster: Alex Aranburu, Manuele Boaro, Ion Izagirre, Aleksandr Vlasov, Jakob Fuglsang, Hugo Houle, Harold Tejada, the Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

    Sports directors in race: Giuseppe Martinelli and Stefano Zanini.

    Race information: https://www.ilombardia.it


    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!