Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on decisive election victory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated today Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on a landslide victory in the presidential election and wished him success as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the interlocutor for the congratulations and pointed out the orientation towards continuing the policy of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, for the development of comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan.