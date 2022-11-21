EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:40, 21 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Tokayev on election as President of Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Kazakh president-elect Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    For his part, Tokayev noted that the main focus in the comprehensive deepening of strengthening of bilateral interaction are the agreements reached during his official visit to Baku.

    The Heads of State also discussed the joint tasks of further development of Kazakh-Azerbaijani strategic partnership.


    Photo: akorda.kz
    Tags:
    2022 Presidential Election Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan President of Kazakhstan Elections in Kazakhstan Elections President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!