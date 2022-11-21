Ilham Aliyev congratulates Tokayev on election as President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Kazakh president-elect Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

For his part, Tokayev noted that the main focus in the comprehensive deepening of strengthening of bilateral interaction are the agreements reached during his official visit to Baku.

The Heads of State also discussed the joint tasks of further development of Kazakh-Azerbaijani strategic partnership.

Photo: akorda.kz