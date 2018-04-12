Ilham Aliyev garners 86% of votes in Azerbaijan presidential election

BAKU. KAZINFORM Preliminary results of the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan have been announced, Trend.az reports.

The incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev has garnered 86 percent of votes in the election, according to the votes counted in 5,201 polling stations, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov in an event dedicated to results of the presidential election.

"Chairman of the Popular Front Party of Whole Azerbaijan Gudrat Hasanguliyev has garnered 3.04 percent of votes, self-nominee Zahid Oruj - 3.11 percent, Chairman of Azerbaijan Democratic Party Sardar Jalaloglu - 3.02 percent, Chairman of Modern Musavat Party Hafiz Hajiyev - 1.51 percent, Chairman of Azerbaijan Social Democratic Party Araz Alizada - 1.39 percent, Chairman of National Revival Movement Party Faraj Guliyev - 1.18 percent, Razi Nurullayev, nominated by Frontists Initiative Group - 0.75 percent," he said.

Panahov noted that up to know 5,201 polling stations have presented their reports and 3,723,278 bulletins have been counted.

The CEC head added that there are some delays in delivery of bulletins from some polling stations and after receiving them, the exact results will be announced.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11.

Eight candidates were registered for the election. Six of the candidates were nominated by political parties, one candidate was a self-nominee and another candidate was nominated by an initiative group.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

Фото: Associated Press