Ilkhan Dostiev 2nd after Giro della Valle d’Aosta final stage, 2nd in GC

The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team, Ilkhan Dostiev, took second place at the final stage of the Giro della Valle d’Aosta, also finishing second in the general classification and winning the sprint classification, Kazinform News Agency learned from the team's official website.

Ilkhan Dostiev started the stage day race near Mont Blanc with a victory at the first stage. Due to poor health at the third stage, Ilhan lost his leadership, but in the final two stages Ilkhan managed to achieve high results and finish the race second in the overall standings.