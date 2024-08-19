Ilkhan Dostiev wins Tour of Romania GC

The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team Ilkhan Dostiev became the overall winner of the stage race Tour of Romania. His teammate Davide Toneatti finished the race second in the GC, Kazinform News Agency learned from the team's official website.

The final stage of 98 kilometers took place in the capital of Romania, Bucharest. In addition to the first two places in the general classification, Astana Qazaqstan Development Team also prevailed in the mountains and best young rider classifications and became the best team of the race.

“I’m very happy with my victory! From the first days of the race, I felt that I came here in a very good shape. I’m glad I was able to keep the three jerseys. Our entire team did an incredible job and I’m very grateful to everyone. So far, this season is a very pleasant and good season for me, and I’ll do my best to keep going like this," says Dostiev.

s“Obviously, the general classification was our priority in the final stages, but today we also wanted to win the final stage, but a crash which occurred with 1.5 kilometers before the finish took away Ivan’s (Smirnov) chances to fight for the victory in the sprint. We are glad abut finishing the race on the first two places in the general classification. If not for yesterday’s crash, we could have taken the entire podium, but that’s sports, it happen," says the team Sports Director, Alexander Shushemoin.