ILO's Director-General Gilbert Houngbo to visit Kazakhstan

ILO's Director-General Gilbert Houngbo will visit Kazakhstan to attend the Congress of Employers of Kazakhstan slated for September 4, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is purposed to promote social justice and internationally recognized human and labour rights. It has 187 member states, including Kazakhstan.

In its report, the ILO predicted the 2024 global unemployment rate would stand at 4.9 percent. The downward trend for joblessness is expected to flatten in 2025, with unemployment remaining at 4.9 percent, the report says.