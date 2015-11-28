13:31, 28 November 2015 | GMT +6
Ilya Ilyin congratulated A. Zaichikov on victory in Houston World Championship
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two-time Olympic medalist Ilya Ilyin congratulated Alexander Zaichikov on a gold medal from Houston IWF World Weightlifting Championship in his twitter account, Sports.kz reports.
“Alexander, you are the world champion in men’s 105 kg! My congratulations! ” the sportsman wrote.
Recall that, Zaichikov won a gold medal in men’s 105 kg at the Houston IWF World Championship.