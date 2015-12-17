EN
    12:16, 17 December 2015

    Ilya Ilyin: I&#39;m on a mission to win third Olympic ‘gold&#39;

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - I am on a mission to win the third Olympic ‘gold', declared two-time Olympic weightlifting champion from Kazakhstan Ilya Ilyin.

    "I have specific goals for each championship and other global sports events. Now I'm on the mission to haul the third Olympic ‘gold'. I feel confident and fear no competition. Confidence is my main strength and ally at every competition," Ilyin admitted in an interview to Ves Sport news agency.

