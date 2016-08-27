EN
    13:33, 27 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Ilya Ilyin joined Charity Tour de Burabay 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani weightlifter, Olympic Games champion Ilya Ilyin joined the Charity Tour de Burabay 2016 cycling race which has kicked off in Borovoye resort area.

    “I am already at the race! Wish you excellent weekend and good health!” the athlete posted in his Instagram account.

    The race is headed by another Olympic Games champion, General Manager of the Astana Pro Team Alexander Vinokourov.

    The event is held to raise funds (20 mln tenge) for the Kokshetau-based Akmola Regional Children’s Hospital.

     

     

