Ilya Ilyin's samples from world championships should be retested - mass media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Several sports fan blogs and mass media are urging to re-test Ilya Ilyin's samples from all recent world championships.

"According to the existing regulations, all blood samples of every athlete are stored for at least 10 years. That means that the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) can check blood samples from the 2006, 2011 and 2013 world championships. The blood samples taken at the world championships are stored by the IWF. As for the blood samples taken at the Olympic Games, they are stored by the International Olympic Committee (IOC)," alaman.kz web portal wrote.



Earlier it was reported, that Kazakhstani weightlifters Ilya Ilyin, Maya Maneza, Svetlana Podobedova and Zulfiya Chinshanlo were suspended by the IWF after testing positive for doping. The retested doping samples turned out to be positive as well.



The fate of our weightlifters will be decided by the IOC disciplinary commission in mid July.