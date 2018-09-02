Ilya Ilyin steps onto platform for first time after disqualification ended

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Weightlifting Championship is underway in Taldykorgan, Almaty region, Sports.kz, reports.

Athletes compete in 96 kg and 102 kg weight divisions.

Ilya Ilyin has stepped up to the platform for the first time after the end of the two-year disqualification period. The world-famous weightlifter demonstrated the best result in the snatch event in all three attempts: 165 kg, 170 kg, and 172 kg.

It is to be recalled that the International Weightlifting Federation disqualified Ilya Ilyin for two years since June 10, 2016, as he failed anti-doping tests.

Photo: prosports.kz