ASTANA. KAZINFORM As the International Weightlifting Federation informs on its website, Kazakhstani Ilya Ilyin has won the title of the Lifter of the Year 2015.

The sportsmen were chosen online through voting launched also on the website..

Hsu Shu-Ching from Chinese Taipei became the best for ladies.

Thus, Ilyin has confirmed his Lifter of the Year status for the fourth time.

Source: Sports.kz