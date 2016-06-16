Ilyin commented on his ‘positive’ anti-doping re-test result

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two-time Olympic champion, four-time world champion Ilya Ilyin has commented on the information posted by the International Weightlifting Federation on its website on revealing prohibited substances in his blood samples submitted at London 2012 Games.

“The information about positive doping test result was like a thunderstorm on a sunny day to me. According to IWF regulations, all detailed information about me specifying every day and hour of my life including my locations – everything is available in the ADAMS international system.

I am always available and open for anti-doping controllers and meanwhile I have passed anti-doping tests twice this year. The first one was submitted in Poland during the trainings and the second one in Almaty.



As you all know, each international competition starts with an anti-doping test, and it is mandatory for all athletes and me personally, which I have been submitting since 2004.



Since 2004, all my anti-doping tests have been negative.



I am continuing my training ahead of Olympic Games in Rio and I am planning to fight till the end.



Our country and sport management authorities are exerting every effort to clarify this awkward situation.



I sincerely believe that the situation will find its solution by the end of June.



I have time till the mid of July to apply for the Rio Olympic Games.



I truly believe that we can prove absurdity and groundlessness of all the accusations.



Apart from the decision concerning my eligibility, I want all of you to know that I have spent 20 years of my short life a gym, training 3 times a day.



I have always felt responsibility for my country, my people and I have always fought to win,” a post in Ilyin’s Instagram account reads.



Recall that the International Weightlifting Federation informed today of positive retest results of several London 2012 Olympic Games medalists. Among them are four Kazakhstani athletes - Ilya Ilyin, Svetlana Podobedova, Maya Maneza and Zulfiya Chinshanlo.



