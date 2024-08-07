I’m feeling support and gratitude of Kazakhstanis, Nariman Kurbanov returns home with silver medal

Silver medalist of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Nariman Kurbanov arrived in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakh athletes who have already finished competing at the Olympic Games returned home. Family members, friends, and their fans met them at the Almaty Airport.

Nariman Kurbanov shared his impressions after winning historic silver in men’s artistic gymnastics.

I believed that I could win a medal. But I still cannot believe it is true. I dedicate my medal to the people of Kazakhstan. I feel the support and gratitude of Kazakhstanis. Kazakhstan pays great attention to the development of artistic gymnastics, Nariman Kurbanov said.

He also shared his plans for the future.

Currently, I’m on my way to reaching peak athletic performance. For an artistic gymnast it’s better to compete further to win a gold medal, he noted.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstani gymnast Nariman Kurbanov won the men's pommel horse silver scoring 15,433 points at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to run from July 26 through August 11. The Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.