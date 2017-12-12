Imangali Tasmagambetov awarded in Russia for contribution to international co-op

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Imangali Tasmagambetov was awarded the Russian Foreign Ministry's breastplate "For the Contribution to International Cooperation", Kazinform cites the ministry's website.

It was State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Grigory Karasin who presented the breastplate "For the Contribution to International Cooperation" to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation Imangali Tasmagambetov.

"By the decision of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, this award was bestowed on the Ambassador of friendly Kazakhstan for his achievements in developing strategic and allied relations between our countries, extending the cultural dialogue, and for the collaboration within the framework of the common integration associations," the statement says.