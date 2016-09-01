EN
    11:00, 01 September 2016 | GMT +6

    IMF approves 36 mln euro disbursement for Albania

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has approved the disbursement of some 36 million euro to Albania after completing a review of the country's economic performance, the IMF said in a press release on Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

    In February 2014, the IMF approved a support package for Albania amounting some 370 million euro.

    "The completion of the review enables an immediate disbursement of SDR [Special Drawing Right] 28.65 million (about €35.9 million), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 238.14 million (about €298.3 million)," the release stated.

    The IMF noted that Albania’s economic recovery is strengthening, since it is supported by "large energy-related investments and a gradual recovery in domestic demand."

    The IMF stressed the Albanian authorities should continue to focus on fiscal adjustment and monetary easing.

    Source: Trend  

