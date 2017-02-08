IMF assessed work of RoK National Bank

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mark Horton, the Head of the International Monetary Fund mission in Kazakhstan gave a positive appraisal to the work of the Chairman of National bank Daniyar Akishev.

"We have been informed that Mr. Akishev is under a certain pressure, and perhaps it reflects his success which he could achieve because he is doing complex work - complex actions for stabilization of economy within crisis in order to hold interest rate at rather high level, to constrain inflation. It also creates a certain tension in economy. I understand that certain circles would like that the interest rate to be lower so that banks provide liquidity ", - Mark Horton said in the press conference in Astana.

The expert even named those who can block the work of the National Bank, however did not tell in the interview to journalists.

"You probably are aware of the situation in BTA bank and in the banking sector in general and irrevocable credits. This situation has been growing for several years. Mr. Akishev now tries to resolve this situation. You know that second level banks have very strong shareholders, who are serious figures. Therefore the attempts to resolve the problems of the sector cause reaction from shareholders of the second level banks. It is a natural process. In any countries the central banks work in two directions: on the one hand they decrease inflationary pressure, on the other hand they resolve the long-term questions of the banking sector. And we believe that Mr. Akishev does this work quite well", - Mark Horton said.