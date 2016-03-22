IMF chief calls for more secure international monetary system

BAKU. KAZINFORM Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde, called on Sunday for a stronger and more secure international monetary system, which would involve developing countries, as well.

The 2016 China Development Forum (CDF) is currently underway in Beijing, bringing together senior officials and CEOs of world-renowned companies, as well as top academics, financial and business figures and politicians,Sputnik reported.

Lagarde stated, speaking at the forum, that today's economy is multipolar and complex, and the international monetary system should be stronger to be able to involve not only developed economies, but also emerging economies, including China.

The new world monetary body should put emphasis on development and security, and help deepen financial and economic integration of China as one of the leading economies, she added.

The global monetary managing system requires fundamental reforms, as the developing economies are protected least, Lagarde noted.

She also stressed that there was a need to strengthen international cooperation on the issues and challenges that affect the global economic stability.

Source: Trend News Agency