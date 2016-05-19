IMF chief Christine Lagarde to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Next week Christine Lagarde - Managing Director of the International Monetary will visit Kazakhstan to participate in the Regional Conference of the IMF as part of the Astana Economic Forum (AEF), said deputy chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Pirmatov.

He informed that the IMF Regional Conference dedicated to AEF will be held in Astana May 24.

Mr. Pirmatov also stressed that the event will discuss the current economic conditions in the region and the issue of assisting sustainable growth.

Recall that the main purpose of the IMF is to contribute to economic stability and provide practical assistance to member countries.