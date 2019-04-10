EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:38, 10 April 2019 | GMT +6

    IMF chief economist: No recession, but plenty of downside risks

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The global economy is not facing a "recession" on the horizon, but the situation is "precarious" and contains "many downside risks," the International Monetary Fund's new chief economist, Gita Gopinath, said in an interview with EFE within the framework of the IMF's spring assembly.

    "To be clear, a global recession is not in our baseline focus but we do see many downside risks, the Indian economist said shortly after holding a press conference to kick off the week of meetings among the world's key economic leaders.null

