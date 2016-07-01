EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 01 July 2016 | GMT +6

    IMF: Redenomination will make daily life in Belarus simpler

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Redenomination will make daily life of people simpler, head of the IMF Mission for Belarus Peter Dohlman told media on 30 June.

    "Probably the redenomination will make our daily lives simpler. At least it will be much easier for the IMF mission to perform calculations when four zeros are removed," Peter Dohlman noted.

    He said that he is looking forward to the moment when he sees the new Belarusian money. He believes that the government and the National Bank have prepared well for the redenomination, and settle promptly technical difficulties if there are.

    When asked whether the redenomination will help ensure the economic stability, Peter Dohlman said that strong and reliable economic policy measures are needed to create good prospects. "We think that the government is moving in the right direction. However, the vulnerabilities have been developing and increasing faster. That is why we urge the government to move faster 'to catch up and overtake' these vulnerabilities. This will lay the groundwork for higher economic growth," Peter Dohlman said.

    Kazinform refers to Belta.by 

    Tags:
    Belarus World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!