EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:00, 09 June 2023 | GMT +6

    IMF Regional Capacity Development Centre inaugurated in Almaty

    None
    Photo: the Bank’s press service
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Kazakh National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov and the IMF delegation led by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attended the solemn opening ceremony of the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Centre in Almaty, Kazinform cites the Bank’s press service.

    Heads of central banks, international financial organizations and a number of diplomatic missions, as well as representatives of state bodies, were among those attending.

    The regional centre in Almaty becomes the IMF’s 17th Regional Capacity Development Centre. It will coordinate the IMF activities in nine countries of the region, namely, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.


    Tags:
    Astana International Forum Economy Almaty region National Bank of Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!