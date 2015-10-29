ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A well-known American investor and author Jim Rogers believes that underpopulation that Kazakhstan faces nowadays hinders development of its economy.

The American billionaire voiced his opinion at a press conference in Astana following the general session of the International Investment Forum Astana Invest-2015 on Thursday. At the press conference, Rogers said that with a territory of Western Europe and a population of only 18 million people Kazakhstan is faced with a potential problem of finding skilled personnel. The legendary investor stressed that immigration is the solution to that problem, citing an example of the United States and Singapore.