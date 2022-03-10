Immortal classics with Italian zest to be performed at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Italian piano virtuoso Giuseppe Gullotta and the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will present a concert Spring Inspiration on March 12 at the opera house’s Grand Hall. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin will conduct a program featuring great creations of music classics Sergei Rachmaninoff and Sergei Prokofiev, Kazinform cites the press service of the Theatre.

The capital’s residents await the spring’s arrival with particular eagerness and wonder. This time of the year represents the freedom from cold and gloom, proclaims the triumph of light and new life. Therefore, it is not surprising that a symphonic concert program, inspired by the best season, includes the Suite from Prokofiev’s ballet Romeo and Juliet and Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, as these works are distinguished by rich emotions and vivid musical characters.

«Spring is the time of awakening inspiration and the emergence of new energy for creativity. We associate our hopes for future successes with spring, and we await only good news from it. For a significant period during the pandemic, cultural ties were disrupted. Today we see that our life is gradually returning to its usual course, the barriers that prevent cultural and creative exchange are disappearing,» the maestro emphasizes. «Sergei Prokofiev and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s music, like no other, suits this time of year: it is full of bright unbridled energy and at the same time can be very gentle and peaceful.»

Symphonic Suite from Romeo and Juliet is a unique work that incorporates the entire range of emotions from the great force of the feud between the Capulets and the Montagues to the light and airy theme of Juliet.

On this day, a guest soloist, Italian pianist Giuseppe Gullotta will take the stage together with the musicians of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra. A graduate of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome and Conservatorio di Musica «Giuseppe Verdi» in Milan, he is a winner of international piano competitions and holder of the Mendelssohn Cup. He performed at the world’s most famous concert halls, as a soloist, collaborated with the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, the English Symphony Orchestra Youth, the Orchestra Sinfonica Città di Grosseto and many other musical teams.

Giuseppe Giullotta will perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. This composition is included in the repertoire of many of the world’s leading pianists and it is one of the most popular and often performed works for piano and orchestra. It is believed that this composition marked the beginning of a new period in the author’s life after a difficult creative crisis. Its life-affirming nature sets a positive mood and awakens belief in the right and inspires trust in the future.

Spring Inspiration symphony concert will take place on March 12 at 6 pm.