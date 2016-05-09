Immortal Regiment Parade held in Astana (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 2 000 residents and guests of Astana joined today the Immortal Regiment Parade, which started from Astana Mall Trade Centre and finished at the Fatherland Defenders Monument.

One of the participants – Tatyana Romashkova - participated in the event together with her husband and son. She came here to commemorate her great grandfather Maksim Tolmachyov.

“He died in 1942 near Stalingrad. My grandmother is alive, she is now 86. She lives in another town. She was a homefront worker. She is the only person in our family who remembers those terrible years. The Day of Victory is an important holiday for me. We will always remember our grandfathers and great grandfathers who sacrificed their lives for the name of victory,” said she.

Nationals of Belarus, namely, Minsk, attended this large-scale event to. According to Head of the Organization of the Former Minor Prisoners of Fascism Galina Zhushko, the Immortal Regiment has not come to Belarus yet.

“We came to Kazakhstan with “Say No to Fascism! Childhood without Wars!” campaign. First of all, we laid a wreath to the Monument of Ivan Panfilov. Today we participated for the first time in the Immortal Regiment parade, and we hope to bring this tradition to Minsk. We travelled around Belarus, Russia, Europe and arrived at last in Kazakhstan to tell about our lives, our fate, as the witnesses and children of war, former prisoners of concentration camps. We tell about the fate of children who lived during the war and call everybody for peace in the entire world. We call everybody to prevent spread of the fascism,” G.Zmushko noted.

More than 620 countries of the world including Russia, Kazakhstan, France, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Israel, Ukraine, Mongolia, Estonia, Canada and South Korea launch the Immortal Regiment parade. Kazakhstan joined this campaign on May 8, 2015.

