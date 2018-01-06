Immune response to Zika virus can also harm fetuses: study

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The same proteins that mount an immune response to Zika virus infection can also harm the placenta and fetal development, a U.S. study suggested Friday, Kazinform has learned from Xinhua.

These antiviral proteins, known as type I interferons, have been previously found to be required to fight Zika infection in mothers.

In the new study, a team led by immunobiologist Akiko Iwasaki at Yale University, studied two different types of mouse models to explore the role interferons played in providing an immune defense for the fetuses.

One type lacked the receptor for type 1 interferon altogether, and the other had only one copy of the interferon receptor gene.

Only the latter showed signs of abnormal placental development, restricted fetal growth and death, according to results published in the U.S. journal Science Immunology.

"The finding demonstrates that the damaging effects of the immune response to Zika virus can outweigh the benefits for fetuses," said a statement released by Yale University.

"Although type 1 interferon is critical to blocking replication of the virus, too much of it can be detrimental during pregnancy," it added. "The study results may have implications for other infection-related pregnancy complications and possible interventions."

Zika virus is carried and transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito and can also be spread through sexual contact.

Scientists have linked infections during pregnancy to stillbirths and birth defects such as microcephaly, where a baby's head is abnormally small.