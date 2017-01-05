Impeachment trial begins in South Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Constitutional Court will decide whether Ms Park should step down as President of South Korea, Kazinform has learnt from bbc.com

Park Geun-hye, did not turn up for the trial. And as her lawyer said earlier she will not be in court unless there are "special circumstances" as it is not legally required. Proceedings have begun in her absence.



In December 2016 Politicians voted no confidence to Ms Park over a corruption scandal which revolves around Park's longtime civilian friend Choi Soon Sil, who was indicted on Nov. 20 on charges of exploiting her influence with the president to gain access to classified documents and extort about 80 billion won (about $69 million) from businesses for two foundations she effectively controlled. It caused mass protests and public demanded President to resign. Ms Park was labeled by state prosecutors as a co-conspirator in various criminal charges brought against Choi and two aides, becoming the first president in South Korean history to face a criminal investigation as a primary suspect. Prosecutors did not press charges against Park because of her presidential immunity from criminal indictment.







Now judges have 180 days to decide whether to ratify or overturn the vote.