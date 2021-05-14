Implementation of priorities of Kazakhstan’s CICA Chairmanship discussed at Kazakh MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Inter-ministerial Working Group on CICA Issues chaired by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev held a meeting with participation of representatives of governmental agencies and institutions of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the CICA Secretariat, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting participants discussed practical implementation of the priorities of Kazakhstan's chairmanship and the CICA Confidence-Building Measures Catalogue, as well as the events to be hosted by Kazakhstan in 2021.

Mr. Nuryshev emphasized that chairmanship’s key priority is consistent promotion of the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev on the transformation of the CICA into an international organization. In this context, he noted the importance of implementation of the initiatives of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at further institutionalization of the Conference, such as creation of the Council of the Eminent Persons, the CICA Fund and strengthening the role of the CICA Think Tanks Forum. A special focus was made on the CICA events to be carried out by the ministries and agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2021, including in the areas of epidemiological security, digital economy, education, tourism, environment protection, green energy, transport and logistics, regional security, etc., as important elements of the confidence-building measures in Asia and CICA’s institutional development.

The Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat Ambassador Kairat Sarybay underlined the importance of closer cooperation between the Members of the Working Group and the Secretariat for the successful implementation of the events of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship. He also invited ministries and agencies to actively participate in the events hosted by other Member States.

Participants of the Working Group agreed to hold regular meetings to further coordinate the joint promotion of the priorities of the Kazakhstan’s CICA chairmanship.