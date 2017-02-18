Implementation of transport-transit projects to bring positive economic effect – expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Thanks to its geographical location, Kazakhstan is keen on development of new transport corridors.

The establishment of the effective transit transportation systems and transport infrastructure development are the most important factors in international trade for Kazakhstan. Namely for this reason one of the main priorities in the President’s latest Address to the Nation is the development of the new Eurasian logistics infrastructure. Expert of the Parasat Institute of System Research Manshuk Karimova said it in an interview with Kazinform.

“Kazakhstan observes annual growth in transport and logistics sector and its share in GDP comprises around 8%,” she says.

Presently Kazakhstan implements its national transport and transit strategy. In 2015, the country launched a large-scale modernization of infrastructure under the Nurly Zhol programme.

“In whole, by 2020, the country plans to reconstruct and build motorways which will link large cities of the country with the use of high-quality infrastructure. The implementation of the transport-transit projects will have a big social and economic effect. The development of transport and transit projects will let solve various social problems, in particular, to create constant and temporary jobs,” Manshuk Karimova adds.

According to the expert, the implementation of the national transport strategy will enable the country to build new motorways and create a unified transport-transit logistics system which.

Thus, in her opinion, further modernization through the development of transport and transit flows will let attract more cargo traffic and launch a direct transit way for the goods and lay the foundation for further development of cooperation in transport sphere.