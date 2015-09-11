Important documents signed at the end of CCTS V Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM V Summit of the Turkic-Speaking States Cooperation Council has culminated in signing a number of important documents.

First of all, the presidents signed the Declaration of the V Summit. The ministers responsible for information and media affairs signed the protocol of bilateral cooperation in media and information among the member-countries of the Turkic Council and a memorandum of mutual understanding among the official news agencies and national TV channels. The presidents approved also the candidacy of Oper Kocman as Deputy Secretary General of the Turkic Council and Gunay Efendiyeva as President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.