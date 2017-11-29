Important documents signed during Kazakh President’s visit to Belarus

ASTANA-MINSK. KAZINFORM A number of important documents have been signed today during the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to Belarus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"A number of documents have been signed today. Of these, I give considerable prominence to the 2026 agreement on social and economic cooperation. Its comprehensiveness sets a new strategic benchmark for the cooperation between our countries. Most importantly, we have a common desire, a common vision so that to gradually and powerfully increase our partnership in the interests of the two states and peoples," Nursultan Nazarbayev said in a joint statement on the results of the talks.

For his part, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko added that "this document is supposed to secure the future relations of the two countries till 2026 and open up new opportunities for advancing the all-round cooperation".

Besides, the signed documents include a plan on cooperation between the two foreign ministries in 2018-2019, agreements on media cooperation between the governments, industrial and scientific cooperation between the organizations of defense industry sectors, an agreement on scientific and technological cooperation between the national academies of sciences of Kazakhstan and Belarus. Also, the sides agreed to cooperate within the field of physical culture and sports.

Recall that President Nursultan Nazarbayev is on an official visit to Belarus.