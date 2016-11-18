Improvement of ambulance service discussed in South Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The Ambulance Association of Kazakhstan has decided to improve the service.

In Shymkent the administrators of ambulance from all regions of Kazakhstan have got together to discuss how the ambulance service can be improved.

There are 11 legal entities within the association which provide emergency medic aid in the country. Today Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions have also joined the Association. The main mission of the Association is to make everything possible to bring ambulance service to the appropriate level.

Today the physicians from across the country have tried to find solutions how to upgrade the service and introduce new technologies. It was particularly noted by Director of the National Center of Sanitary Aviation Nurzhan Otarbayev that this work should be carried in a comprehensive manner.

"There are three main directions in ambulance service. First of all the emergency care brigades must have practical skills according to the international standards. The second is logistics. There are problems still existing but they are being solved on the national and local levels. Additional funds are allocated for procurement of sanitary transport, medical equipment and tools", Otarbayev said.

Logistics, according to Otarbayev, is critical in this matter too. Good information system of call processing is required too.

Now in South Kazakhstan, as well as in other regions, efforts are focused on reducing travel time of ambulance brigades to patients.

"I think we can make it 10-15 minute long before the ambulance vehicle arrives to the patient. We have signed a memorandum with Turkey about reorganization of ambulance service. Their novelty is that everything is centralized in the call-center", Director of the Regional Healthcare Department Seitzhamal Pakeyev said.

The South-Kazakhstan ambulance service is experiencing several problems like worn-out state of the transport vehicles (more than 50%). However this problem has been already addressed by the akimat which has provided funds for procurement of 30 ambulance vehicles and 5 reanimobiles.

Today it is planned to sign a cooperation memorandum with Russian specialists for mutual support and exchange of experience.

In Kazakhstan there is 94% provision of ambulance service for the population. There are 1, 381 brigades working, however there is big lack of pediatric specialists. Also it is required to the number of physician teams.