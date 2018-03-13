Improvement of handicapped status in Kazakhstan discussed in Geneva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection Svetlana Zhakupova took part in the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Kazinform refers to the MFA press service.

There was held an interactive dialogue with Special Reporter of the UN for Handicapped Rights Catalina Devandas-Aguilar who provided a complex report on the analysis of the situation of handicapped individuals in different spheres in Kazakhstan following her visit to the country in September 2017 and recommendations on further promotion of the rights and opportunities of the disabled population in Kazakhstan.

The Special Reporter of the UN thanked the Government of Kazakhstan for the invitation and close cooperation with her mandate. There was noted growing adherence of the state to implementation of the liabilities within the UN Handicapped Rights Convention ratified in 2015. In her turn the Vice Minister provided the comments of the Kazakh Government regarding the report of the expert and told about the country's further steps towards ensuring the rights of disabled groups.

On the same day Kazakhstan Permanent Representative Office in Geneva and Catalina Devandas-Aguilar held a parallel event for the delegations of member countries and observers of the UN Human Rights Council, and international intergovernmental and nongovernmental organizations devoted to the experience of Kazakhstan in implementation of the UN Convention.

The event aimed to present Kazakhstan's positive experience in implementation of its liabilities within the UN Handicapped Rights Convention and practical guidance on establishment and functioning of the coordination mechanism as set in articles 33-1 of the Convention.