In 10 years, KazAgro Holding spent 2.3trln tenge on support of agro-industrial complex

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 10 years ago, on December 23, 2006, the Government of Kazakhstan adopted a resolution on establishment of 100 percent state-owned KazAgro National Management Holding, the press service of the Holding informed.

As a press release reads, the Holding was established for the purpose of implementing the Presidential Decree dated 11 December 2006 “On some issues of development of agro-industrial sector.”

Over these years, KazAgro holding has spent more than 2.3trln tenge on support of the country’s agro-industrial sector. The volume of financing by the Holding has increased from 116bln tenge to 300bln tenge per year, while governmental funding comprises only 16% of this amount.

In 10 years, the assets of the company have increased more than 6.6times; its own capital has risen 3.4-fold and its income increased 2.9 times. The Holding’s has provided loans to as many as 50,000 borrowers.

Due to its activity, the Holding has created 33,400 new jobs and employed more than 141,500 people.

The share of small and medium businesses in the structure of crediting makes 89%.