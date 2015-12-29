EN
    10:08, 29 December 2015 | GMT +6

    In 2015 Kazakhstan conducted active foreign policy, Zhang Wenquan

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - In 2015 Kazakhstan conducted active foreign policy, said Zhang Wenquan Head of the Department for Europe and Central Asian under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

    "Kazakhstan is a very important country, not only in Central Asia but worldwide. In 2015 Kazakhstan conducted active foreign policy. The country has held a number of events. President Nursultan Nazarbayev made a number of important visits to foreign countries, including China. Many foreign leaders visited Kazakhstan. We can see that in recent years Kazakhstan has played an increasingly important role in international affairs," he said at the second meeting of Club of Friends of Kazakhstan in China. According to his words, foreign policies of Kazakhstan and China have a lot in common. Recall that the second meeting of "Club of Friends of Kazakhstan" was attended by representatives of the International Department of the Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, CPC Central Committee, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Ministry of Culture, management and experts of the Research Institute for Social Development in Europe and Asia with the Development Research Center of the State Council , the Chinese Academy of Contemporary International Relations Institute of Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and others. "The Club of Friends of Kazakhstan in China" was established on 10 November the current year.

