In 2015 Kazakhstan exported 4.5 thousand tons of meat - Agriculture Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within five months of 2015 Kazakhstan has exported 4.5 thousand tons of meat, this was announced by director of the department of animal husbandry and processing of animal products under the Ministry of Agriculture Yerkebulan Akhmetov.

"In 2014 regional administrations, KazAgro and the ministry signed memorandums to ensure export of beef. It was planned to export 9.7 thousand tons of beef in 2014. As a result there have been exported 6.3 million tons of beef. The main volume of beef exports accounted for West Kazakhstan region (about 32%). Almaty, Zhambyl. Karaganda and Akmola regions failed to meet the set target. This year it was planned to export about 11 thousand tons of meat. However, due to changes in the ruble exchange rate, Kazakhstan export of meat has decreased. Over five months of 2015 beef export accounted to 4.5 thousand tons of meat including 878 tons of beef," said Mr.Akhmetov. According to his words, at present Kazakhstan has already established the infrastructure for the production of beef. Total since the beginning of the project "Development of export potential of cattle meat" 193 feedlots have been built.