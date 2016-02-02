In 2015 Mangystau region prevented mass redundancy and discharge of workers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at a press conference in Astana, Governor of Mangystau region Alik Aidarbayev said the regional authorities could prevent mass redundancy and discharge of workers at industrial enterprises.

In order to minimize redundancy risks, all akimats, employers, trade unions and National Entrepreneurs Chamber signed 620 memorandums of cooperation in stabilization of production processes, protection of labour rights and ensuring job placement of employees. All major companies of the region are involved in this process now, due to which we could protect the interests of 105 thousand people employed in various sectors of economy. All these measures let us avoid mass redundancy and discharge of workers from industrial enterprises,” told Aidarbayev.

According to him, the region has already concluded 16 trilateral memorandums with the major oil extracting companies.

In general, the region observes some improvement in labour market indicators. The number of economically active population in the region rose from 283,000 in 2014 to 302,000 in 2015 (7%). The number of employed people also rose by 7% and made 287,000 against 269,000 in 2014. The number of self-employed people decreased from 20,000 to 15,000. Their share in the total number of employed population made 5% - the lowest index among the regions of the country. Unemployment rate on the open market reduced form 5.3% to 5.1%, while the rate of youth unemployment fell from 7.4% to 4.7%.

As the Governor noted, this is the result of effective implementation of Employment Road Map-2020 program as well as other governmental, sectoral and territorial development programs.

Aidarbayev added that more than 27,000 people were employed last year (26,400 in 2014). 24 thousand were employed under the industrial and infrastructure projects. 20,100 people were provided with constant job places, while 3,200 were employed as seasonal workers. 1,500 people were provided with social jobs. More than 1,000 people were sent to youth practice.