    16:27, 11 November 2015 | GMT +6

    In 2015 tenge weakened by 24.7% in real terms - National Bank

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan has published the preliminary estimate of real effective exchange rate over 10 months of 2015 in the country.

    According to the bank's press release, during 10 months of 2015 was the weakening of the tenge in real terms by 24.7% (based on the index of the real effective exchange rate against the currencies of 34 countries), and from the beginning of 2014 to October 2015 - the weakening by 20%. During 10 months of 2015 was the weakening of the tenge to the ruble in real terms (real exchange rate) by 27.6%, and from the beginning of 2014 to October 2015 the tenge almost reached parity in real terms to the ruble (change in the index +0.5%). Preliminary data on the currencies of main trading partners are presented below.

    Currency January-October 2015 January 2014 - October 2015 To Russian Ruble weakening by 27,6% strengthening by 0,5% To US Dollar weakening by 29,7% weakening by 36,5% To Euro weakening by 21,9% weakening by 20,8% To Chinese Yuan weakening by 28% weakening by 34,2% To Belarusian Ruble strengthening by 2,9% weakening by 6,4% To Kyrgyz Som weakening by 17% weakening by 19,3%

    Economy National Bank of Kazakhstan
