In 24 hours, Brazil has over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 189 deaths

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM -The Brazilian Health Ministry reported on Sunday (Apr. 26) that Brazil has 61,888 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,205 deaths. According to the latest update, 30,152 infected people are recovered (49%) and 1,322 obits are under investigation, Agencia Brasil reports.

A total of 3,379 new cases and another 189 were registered—an increase of 5.8 and 4.7 percent from Saturday (25), respectively.

The state with the highest number of cases and deaths is São Paulo: 20,715 and 1.7 thousand, respectively. Next comes Rio de Janeiro, with 7,111 and 645 deaths. Third is Ceará, with 5,833 cases and 327 deaths. The state with the lowest number of cases is Tocantins: 58 confirmed cases and two deaths.